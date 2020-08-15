Independence Day 2020: List Of Movies Based On Struggle Of Indian Freedom Fighters

On Independence Day 2020, we recall and pay tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices granted us the liberty and freedom we have today. Oftentimes, Bollywood movies too keep on retelling and narrating the stories of these heroes to the citizens of our country. So, on Independence Day 2020, here are some movies to watch that were made on the lives of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives or faced immense struggles for our freedom.

Independence Day 2020: Movies based on real-life struggles of India's freedom fighters

Kaalapaani

Kaalapaani was a1996 Malayalam-language epic historical drama film. This film was co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. Kaalapani, the film is set in 1915 and focuses on the lives of Indian freedom fighters incarcerated in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the British Raj. The film, Kaalapaani stars an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prabhu Ganesan, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Nedumudi Venu, Sreenivasan, Tinnu Anand, Annu Kapoor, Alex Draper, Sankaradi, and Vineeth.

Border

Border is an Indian patriotic film that released in the year 1997. The film was helmed, produced and penned by J. P. Dutta. The film was set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is an adaptation of real-life events that happened at the time of Battle of Longewala in 1971. The film features an ensemble cast of popular actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Popular female actors like Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee featured in supporting roles.

Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, also known as “The Legend of Bhagat Singh” is a 2002 biographical period film. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi with the plot revolving around the life of Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence along with fellow members of the Hindustan Republic Association. This freedom fighter's biopic starred Ajay Devgn as the titular character along with Sushant Singh, D. Santosh and Akhilendra Mishra as the other lead characters. Other casts of the film Bhagat Singh include Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Amrita Rao.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a 2005 historical biographical drama film. The story of the film was based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian rebellion of 1857. The Indian Rebellion of 1857 was also known as The First War of Indian Independence. The film was directed by Ketan Mehta and produced by Bobby Bedi. Aamir Khan played the lead role in the film marking his comeback after he had gone on a break after Dil Chahta Hai (2001).

