Independence Day 2020: Wagah Border To Jallianwala Bagh, 5 Places Of Historic Importance

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020. This year, amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic crisis, several Independence Day Parade and cultural programmes are cancelled following the safety measures. However, every year, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal all across the country. From remembering the great freedom fighters to paying homage to them, this day binds the entire nation in unity and integrity. This Independence Day, we have listed down a few places that hold great importance in the history of India.

Wagah Border

Located near Amritsar in Punjab, the Wagah Border is quite famous for its flag-lowering ceremony which is held every day since the year 1959. Before sunset, the ceremony takes place where the BSF belonging to both India and Pakistan lower the flags of their respective nations.

Jallianwala Bagh

(Image Source: Amit Panchal Instagram)

Jallianwala Bagh massacre was an ill-famed incident that we all learnt in history. This place witnessed the massacre of thousands of citizens who assembled here on April 13, 1919, for celebrating Baisakhi. The garden is converted into a national monument to honour the souls of all the innocent lives who were brutally killed on that ill-fated day. The bullet marks can still be seen on the walls of the garden.

ALSO READ| Sachin Tendulkar To Flag Off His First-ever 'virtual Marathon' On 73rd Independence Day

Red Fort

The majestic fort hosts the Prime Minister’s Independence Day Parade every year. The Red Fort has been an integral part of India’s freedom struggle. It was one of the main centres for the soldiers during the first war of Independence that took place back in 1857. The fort continues to serve as a symbol of the great sacrifices made by freedom fighters. On this day, the Prime Minister of India delivers an Independence Day speech.

ALSO READ| Dev Patel To Be Narrator In Independence Day 2020 Special Series 'India From Above'

Kargil

Kargil celebrates Independence Day with great zeal and gaiety. The place holds great importance in the history of India because of the armed conflict that took place between India and Pakistan back in May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LOC). In India, the operation is also referred to as Operation Vijay meaning “Victory”.

ALSO READ| Protesting Atrocities, Altaf Hussain's MQM To Observe Pak Independence Day 2020 As 'Black Day'

Gandhi Smriti

Gandhi Smriti is the place where the Father of our nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was shot dead on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Ghodse. His personal belongings have been carefully preserved and are on display along with other memorabilia from his life. It is located at 5, Tees January Marg, Near Birla House in New Delhi.

ALSO READ| Man Makes COVID-themed Independence Day 2020 Kites, Urges People To Boycott Chinese Manjha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.