Independence Day 2021: Take A Look At Bollywood’s Flag-bearers Of Patriotic Cinema

India marks its 74th Independence Day on August 15 this year. The day is celebrated to remember India's freedom and the sacrifice of freedom fighters such as Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, among several others. Stories of patriotism have been told since the beginning of cinema in India. Actors from Manoj Kumar to Dilip Kumar to Akshay Kumar - numerous on-screen 'heroes' have told stories of 'desh-bhakti' and noble patriotism. Among the recent generation, actors such as John Abraham, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal ignite the fire of patriotism in the youth through their films over the past few years.

Independence Day 2021 special: Bollywood's flag-bearers of patriotic cinema

Manoj Kumar

As avid Bollywood fans of a certain generation know, before Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, there was Manoj Kumar, whose films are majorly patriotic exploits. Films such as Shaheed, Upkaar, Kranti, Clerk among others evoke patriotic feelings. His 1970's Purab Aur Paschim depicted his patriotic ideology. When a desh drohi named Harnam insults Manoj Kumar's character. Bharat's homeland, the young Indian responds to him in the form of a song, Hai Preet Jahan Ki. The song depicts the Indian achievements, the nation's mathematics, and scientific contributions.

Akshay Kumar

Several decades later, Akshay Kumar gave a nod to Manoj Kumar's epic film in 2007's Namstey London. Kumar's character faces a similar situation when he lands in London from Punjab. The actor goes on to fold his hands in a polite namaste as he goes on to list the achievements of India, which are translated into English by his co-actor, Katrina Kaif. The last golden words by Kumar, "Kuch aur khoobiyan bhi hai hamare paas, woh sab jaan ne ke liye Manoj Kumar ki Purab Aur Paschim ki DVD aapko bhej dunga," are still remembered by the fans.

Reema Kagti's directorial hockey saga, Gold, too has the marvellous Tricolour unfurling high as Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana brings tears to the lead, Tapan Das and his other teammates. Akshay Kumar's Patiala House, Mission Mangal, Rustom, Airlift, and many more, re-ignite the patriotism in its viewers.

John Abraham

One of the most recent patriotic films that have captured the spirits of the period is Romeo Akbar Walter where an intelligence officer (played by Jackie Shroff) is seen pinning a lapel flag on John Abraham's character which is followed by a firm and friendly 'best wishes.' He was also featured in other patriotic films such as Satyamev Jayate 1 & 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and others.

Ajay Devgn

To be honest, the flag making a heroic entry on the big screens is not a new thing. Old flicks such as Major Saab, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kachche Dhaage, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, LOC Kargil, and others are quite popular. Recent patriotic Hindi cinema releases are Shershaah, Bhuj: The Pride of India, etc. Shershaah is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and is the biopic of Indian army captain Vikram Batra.

IMAGE: PTI

