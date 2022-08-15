Independence Day 2022: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Hoist Tricolour, Share Heartfelt Post

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, celebrations are taking place across the country. While some are extending wishes on their social media, others are remembering all the proud sons of Mother India who made the ultimate sacrifice to make the country free from British rule. Meanwhile, celebrities have also been celebrating by hoisting the Tricolour.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are celebrating the Independence Day together. On Monday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to her social media space and shared a heartfelt post, featuring herself and Virat Kohli with the Indian National Flag.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Celebrating 75 years of our independence (tricolour emoji) Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind (saffron heart emoji, white heart emoji, green heart emoji) #HarGharTiranga".

Anushka Sharma celebrates Independence Day with Virat Kohli

The pic saw Anushka donning a white-coloured ethnic suit, while the cricketer opted for a casual t-shirt and both looked adorable together. The couple could be seen holding the Tricolour in their hands as they extended Independence Day wishes to 'all Indians' across the globe.

Sanjay Dutt's Independence Day wishes

Actor Sanjay Dutt also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of the Tricolour which had the text 'Happy Independence Day' written over it.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Let's keep the memories of the many brave hearts and the martyrs for the sacrifices they made for our freedom! आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳

#JaiHind #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav".

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma