Independence Day: Bollywood Stars Celebrate Spirit Of Patriotism With Heartfelt Wishes

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, several Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and offered their tribute to the martyred soldiers. Bollywood stars like Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Abhishek Bachchan, AR Rahman, and more shared their spirit of patriotism on the Internet while wishing their fans and celebrating the day with utmost zeal.

Bollywood celebs pour in wishes on Independence Day

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is basking in the success of his latest film Shershaah, took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture while offering his tribute to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi during his recent visit. While sharing a picture, he wrote, “Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi. Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs...Happy Independence Day.”

Happy Independence DAY 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zXcGf1oC3S — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 15, 2021

Happy Independence Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S5A5FGObWb — Emraan Hashmi (@AamirHussainEH) August 15, 2021

On the other hand, Sidharth’s Shershaah co-actor Kiara Advani also shared a picture from her visit to the India Gate in Delhi with the team. While expressing her love towards the country, she wrote, “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lays down his life for his people.” Deep gratitude to our Indian army, navy, and airforce officers. Your selflessness and valour protect our freedom. We salute you. Wishing you all a happy Independence Day.”

Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi🙏🏼



Truly had an emotional moment there! Standing in front of his statue, remembering his sacrifice & of 527 other war martyrs...



Happy Independence Day🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Olj4YLyMR — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 15, 2021

“Greater love hath no man than this, that he lays down his life for his people.”



Deep gratitude to our Indian army, navy and airforce officers. Your selflessness and valour protects our freedom.

We salute you.



Wishing you all a happy Independence Day🇮🇳 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) August 15, 2021

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of the martyrs who laid their lives for their country on Twitter. “Happy Independence DAY,” he wrote while wishing his fans. Emraan Hashmi also wished his fans on Twitter on the special day and wrote, “Happy Independence Day everyone!.” Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Oscar winner singer-music composer AR Rahman also wished their fans on Independence Day with a post on their respective Twitter handles.

Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind 🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 15, 2021

PM Modi’s wishes on Independence Day

Meanwhile, following the tradition of addressing the people and wishing them on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year wished for new energy and new consciousness for the country's citizens. To mark Independence Day, the Centre has initiated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav', under which several campaigns starting from health to clean environment have been undertaken. PM Modi has shared his vision of building a new, 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) by the year 2022 marking 75 years of independence for British rule with events under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign.

'May this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence infuse new energy and a new consciousness,' the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi.

IMAGE: SIDMALHOTRA/ARRAHMAN/Instagram/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN/Facebook/PTI

