Independence Day: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Run For 28 Km To Mark Special Occasion

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for their fitness as they also promote fitness among their fans. Milind Soman has made his name in several hundreds of kilometres of run. On the occasion of Independence Day, the couple ran for 28 kilometres together. Milind Soman also began his 416 kilometres run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity.

Ankita Konwar runs for 28 kilometres with her husband Milind Soman

Ankita Konwar joined her husband Milind Soman on his run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity for 28 kilometres. Konwar shared some photos post her Independence Day run on Instagram. She shared a video of herself while holding the Indian tricolour. In the caption, she wrote, "Ran a 28k on the occasion of our 75th Independence Day with the love of my life because @milindrunning started his 416km run to the #statueofunity from Mumbai today !!" She further shared how she managed to run for over 17 miles. She wrote, "We had to climb 16 flyovers in that 28kms !! All thanks to my roots and the hills around me that I managed to do that with ease 😝" She further wished her fans and wrote, "I hope we evolve mentally, physically, spiritually as a society, as a species and as a country. Lord knows, we need it ! Wish you all a happy Independence Day !!! 💜💜 Jai Hind !."

Milind Soman begins his Unity run

Milind Soman began his 415 kilometre Unity run on Independence Day, 2021. The Actor is set on an eight-day run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity. The actor took to his Instagram to share several details about his run. "Happy Independence day people !! Feel so free running on the highway again after almost 8 months 😊 First day of the Mumbai to Statue of Unity run, will run 56km today and end at Kaner Phata. Weather is fabulous, rain, rain, rain all the way 😀," he wrote. The Four More Shots Please actor also shared the reason behind his run and motivated his fans. He wrote, "This is the first edition of the Unity run on the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence to spread awareness for each citizen of our country to work actively towards peace, unity and harmony. We are not going to achieve this unless we work towards it together." "Another thing we need to actively work towards, which we have learnt during this pandemic, is to work towards our own health and fitness so that we can protect ourselves against any uncertainty or unpredictability that life may bring. This is our responsibility as individual citizens, to take care of our own health and our own fitness, to make India a healthy and fit country. The healthiest and fittest country in the world. Jai Hind," he added.

IMAGE: ANKITA KONWAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.