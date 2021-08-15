Independence Day Special: Patriotic Movies That Are The Perfect I-Day Watch With Family

India marks its 74th Independence Day today, August 15 this year. With patriotism in the air, the day is celebrated annually in order to remember its most significant historical victory and to commemorate the freedom fighters who fought for the nation. Amid the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, however, citizens will be celebrating Independence Day from the home. If you're looking to make your day more patriotic this Independence Day, here's a must-watch list of patriotic films that Bollywood has given us.

Patriotic Indian movies to watch this Independence Day

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

2002's release The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a biographical period film helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film depicts the journey of the freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh along with fellow members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. It stars Ajay Devgan in the titular role along with Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, and Akhilendra Mishra as the other lead characters. Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Amrita Rao are seen in supporting roles.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and Gracy Singh and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in supporting roles. The film binds everyone together with its amazing beautiful depiction of patriotism, in the backdrop of popular sport Cricket. Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the film depicts the struggles of a small village in Central India during the British Raj period.

Shershaah

Shershaah is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and penned by Sandeep Srivastava. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, among others. The film tells the story of the celebrated Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Rang De Basanti

Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s socio-political drama tells the journey of the aimless youngsters. A film that we cannot miss, makes the youth learn the power of sacrifice and evokes the comatose patriotism in them. Rang De Basanti has an ensemble of cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and British actress Alice Patten.

Mangal Pandey

The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead. It is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for igniting the spark of the Revolt of 1857 against the British. It is helmed by Ketan Mehta and bankrolled by Bobby Bedi.

Chak De! India

2007's sports film is helmed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film depicts a fictional story about the Indian women's national field hockey team, inspired by the team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games. It is one of the patriotic films that you cannot have enough of, regardless of how many times you have seen it, as it goes on to explore feminism and sexism, the legacy of the partition of India, racial and religious bigotry, and ethnic and regional prejudice.

Lakshya

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, Lakshya is a film you ought to watch. It stars Hrithik Roshan as an aimless teenager Karan and depicts his journey after he enlists himself in the Indian Army. The film is a perfect entertainer and re-ignites patriotism as it is backed by solid performances and strong writing.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Abhishek Dudhaiya's directorial venture, Bhuj: The Pride of India was released recently during this Independence Day. It features star-studded casts including Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi. Set in 1971, the movie will depict the Indo-Pak war situation at the Bhuj airbase.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role with Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kiti Kulhari, and many others in essential roles. The Aditya Dhar directorial is a good option if you are into war films. The film tells the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army who led a covert operation against a group of militants in attacking a base in Uri, Kashmir, in the year 2016 and killed many soldiers.

Kesari

Kesari is based on the events of the battle of Saragarhi in 1897, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead with Parineeti Chopra, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Vikram Kochhar, and Rakesh Sharma in supporting roles.

Raazi

Yet another patriotic gem in Indian cinema is Raazi. The spy-thriller film is an adaptation of Calling Sehmat and focuses on the tale of an Indian raw agent, who is married into a Pakistani military family. It features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal along with Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in supporting roles. Meghna Gulzar’s directorial has definitely delivered memorable experiences.

IMAGE: AJAY DEVGN INSTA/ RANG DE BASANTI/ SHERSHAAH TWITTER

