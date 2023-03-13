India At Oscars: All That Breathes Loses To Navalny In Documentary Feature Film Category

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes lost to Daniel Roher’s Navalny in Best Documentary Feature Film category at Oscars 2023 on Sunday, March 13.

Navalny bagged the win against Laura Poitras’s All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Sara Dosa’s Fire of Love, Simon Lereng Wilmont’s A House Made of Splinters and Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes.

All That Breathes has previously won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

It revolved around two Delhi brothers, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially the black kite. It shows their journey as they struggle to care for the birds along with other tiny creatures in the backdrop of Delhi’s smog-choked skies.

About Navalny

About Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher, Navalny is produced by Odessa Rae, Melanie Miller, Diane Becker and Shane Boris.