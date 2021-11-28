'India Can Be The Biggest Force In Entertainment World': Manoj Bajpayee At IFFI

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was felicitated at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) taking place in Goa. The actor who is currently known for his show The Family Man, extend some words about the film industry and encouraged new filmmakers. The actor said that new and young filmmakers can make India the "biggest force in the entertainment world".

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his versatility in the industry and has over the years given the audience several iconic performances. Some of his critically acclaimed roles include Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 crime drama Satya, Sardar Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, Ganpath Bhonsle in Bhonsle, Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man and more. Bajpayee was felicitated by Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and lyricist and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi. As the actor was felicitated, he gave an impactful speech encouraging the upcoming generation of filmmakers.

Bajpayee said, "Good afternoon everyone, I thank everyone in the audience, so many fellow filmmakers and actors and technicians in the audience, so many of you here, not only to celebrate your own films but also celebrate the films coming from all over the world. I personally believe that IFFI, which is organized by the government of India is a great vehicle to instigate and encourage the new filmmakers or the coming generation of filmmakers. A country of such a huge population can be a great force or the biggest force in entertainment in the coming years in the world and this platform (IFFI) is going to be the major force behind them."

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee's hit web series The Family Man's second season premiered earlier this year. The show also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the main antagonist and received a positive response from critics. Bajpayee's show is currently one of the highest-rated Indian web series on IMDb. Season three of the show is currently under works. His last on-screen appearance was in the mystery thriller movie Dial 100 alongside Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

