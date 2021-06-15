'India Lockdown' Star Prateik Babbar Teases Fans With Still From Dubbing Studio; See Pic

Prateik Babbar quite recently took to Instagram in order to reveal that he has now begun dubbing for the upcoming Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, titled India Lockdown. In the picture, Babbar can be seen at work with a pair of headphones on and a mic in front of him. In addition to the same, the actor even implied that it is a story that must be told. The post in question can be found below as well.

Prateik Babbar gives an update on India Lockdown from a dubbing studio:

As far as details regarding the character that is going to be played by Prateik Babbar in India Lockdown is concerned, nothing has been shared by either the actor or the makers of the same as yet. India Lockdown cast list includes the likes of Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Ayeesha Aimen, and Zarin Shihab in pivotal parts. More information regarding India Lockdown cast members and India Lockdown release date will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The film was announced by Bhandarkar during the early days of this year. At the time, he had even revealed the front-lining cast members. The announcement post can be found below.

In the recent past, Indian moviegoers and web series binge-watchers have seen the gradual ascent of Prateik Babbar, the experimental actor who is known for adding a one-of-a-kind zest to any and every character that he plays. Two of his outings, namely Baaghi 2 and Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! are proof of the artist's versatility. Every now and then, Prateik Babbar's Instagram handle treats his fans with pictures of the actor. He also posts a lot of workout videos. Some of those can be found below.

A peek into Prateik Babbar's Instagram:

