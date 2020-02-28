'Indian 2' accident: Director Shankar releases statement, to donate Rs 1 crore to families

After Kamal Haasan and producers Lyca Productions of Indian 2 offered Rs 1 crore and 2 crore respectively, Shankar has also promised to donate Rs 1 crore to the families of the deceased. The director released a statement recently after breaking his silence on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the statement, Shankar stated that more than the feeling that he ‘escaped by a whisker’, he felt ‘unbearable grief’ at the loss of his technicians in the accident on his sets on February 19.

Here's the statement

Dir @shankarshanmugh's touching letter reg. the #Indian2Accident and the loss of Krishna, Madhu and Chandran.Emotional and heartfelt words

He announces 1 CR relief from his side to the deceased families ...



He announces 1 CR relief from his side to the deceased families ... pic.twitter.com/U7F9THDBZj — Nikkil (@onlynikil) February 27, 2020

Earlier, the Nayak: The Real Hero filmmaker had tweeted that he had been in a ‘state of shock’ and having ‘sleepless nights’ over the death of his AD and crew. He had written that he wished that it ‘would’ve been better’ had the crane crashed on him. He had expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families.

It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 26, 2020

As per reports, Shankar was questioned by the Central Crime Branch in the case. His statement was recorded and lead actor Kamal Haasan would also be summoned, reports claimed.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had written an open letter to the makers, talking about his ‘miraculous escape’, expressing his grief at the death of the victims, while asking what steps they should have taken for the safety of the crew. The makers, while explaining their best efforts and condoling the deaths, had written that the shoot was also under his and director Shankar’s control.

Lead actor Kajal Aggarwal too had tweeted how she had narrowly escaped.

Three technicians died and numerous others were injured when a crane crashed on the sets in Chennai. The Chennai Police registered an FIR in the case and the crane operator too was arrested.

