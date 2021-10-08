Indian Air Force Day: Kangana Ranaut Extends Greetings, Says 'Salutations To Your Courage'

On the 89th Indian Air Force Day, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles and extended her heartfelt wishes. For the unversed, the actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of an air force pilot for her next film Tejas. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The actor took to the homegrown app Koo and shared a poster while extending her wishes. The poster shows three fighter jets with an Indian flag. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Salutations to your courage and bravery…Touch the sky with glory[sic].”

Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Gul Panag extend wishes on Indian Air force Day

Kangana’s film Tejas will be an ode to the armed forces and will evoke a spirit of patriotism and nationalism through the story. Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. Apart from Kangana, another actor Gul Panag took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings to all our @IAF_MCC warriors, serving and retired, on #AirForceDay . Grateful for being our guardians in the sky[sic]."

Greetings to all our @IAF_MCC warriors, serving and retired, on #AirForceDay .

Grateful for being our guardians in the sky🙏 — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has a list of films lined up in her kitty including Tiku Weds Sheru, which marks her debut as a producer and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has Dhaakad and Emergency in the pipeline, with the latter based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s life. Kangana will also be directing Emergency, whose screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah of Pink and Kahaani fame.

Indian Air Force Day

On October 8, 1932, the Indian Air Force was founded and since then, it has contributed majorly to several crucial wars and landmark missions. Initially, it was established as an auxiliary air force of the British Empire, that honoured India's aviation service with the prefix Royal during World War II. Following India's independence from the British in 1947, the name Royal Indian Air Force was retained and served in the name of the Dominion of India. However, three years later, in 1950, with the government's transition to a Republic, the prefix Royal was omitted. The IAF takes part in United Nations peacekeeping missions and not just engagement with hostile forces. This year, the celebratory parade commenced at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. This year, the IAF Day parade paid tribute to the heroes of the 1971 war, when India defeated Pakistan to help Bangladesh attain independence.

(Image: PTI/Instagram/@KanganaRanaut)