Kader Khan And Other Indian Cine Personalities Who Left Behind A Legacy In 2019

In Hindi cinema, a lot of great personalities passed away in the year 2019 leaving a void in the fraternity as well as in the hearts of the audience. 2019 began with a sad note with the demise of several veteran actors who have built a beautiful place in the hearts of the audiences. Here are a few veteran actors who have left behind heartbroken fans and started their new journey in peace.

Kader Khan

The famous actor-writer Kader Khan passed away at the beginning of the year. He was known for his most powerful dialogues and unparalleled comic times. Khan passed away at the age of 81 on December 31, 2018, due to his prolonged illness. Kader Khan made his acting debut from 1973 and since then there was no looking back. He almost wrote dialogues for more than 250 movies and featured in over 300 films. As a screenwriter, his credits include movies like Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Parvarish and many more.

Girish Karnad

The noted playwright, actor, director, took his last breath at his Bengaluru residence at the age of 81. Another multi-hyphenate personality and a progressive voice that championed love in every note died on June 10 ,2019. Some of his best works include plays Yayati, Tughlaq and Maga-Mandala which has been translated into many regional languages. He was also the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Jnapith Award.

Shaukat Kaifi

Kafi’s film acting credits include Bazzar, Umrao Jaan and Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated film, Salaam Bombay. Her last appearance on the big screen was in Saathiya. The veteran actor and Shabana Azami’s mother Shaukat Kaifi demise was a great loss for the Indian cinema and theatre.

Shreeram Lagoo

A stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, Shreeram Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest at his Pune residence on 17 December, 2019. He was 92. As an actor, his roles in Marathi plays such as Natsamrat and Himalaychi Saoli and V Shantaram Pinjara made him Pinjara fans have now come to adore. In Bollywood, Lagoo acted in the memorable roles in the foilms like Ek Din Achank, Gharonda, Muqaddar ka Sikandar.

