Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne: Ludo, Sherni Bag Top Nominations, Check Full List

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has announced its nominations on August 5. Among the extraordinary films delivered by Bollywood this year, Vidya Balan starter Sherni and Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo are in the top nominations. Read more to know which actors and movies are competing in different categories at the annual fest.

Ludo and Sherni bag top nominations

Broadening their horizons for the 12th edition of the IFFM, the fest has added new categories to honour films and series on web-based platforms. Released on November 12 2020, on Netflix, Anurag Basu's anthology Ludo and one of the leading Amazon Prime series in June this year, Vidya Balan's Sherni are leading the nomination pack at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru and Biswajeet Bora's God on the Balcony are also included in the list.

Anurag Basu's Ludo

The multi-starrer anthology featured an ensemble of some of the biggest stars of Bollywood like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and more. The black comedy followed four different stories that eventually gett intertwined due to fate and chance. Earlier this year, Anurag Basu told PTI about his plans for the sequel and that a script is completely ready.

Amit V. Masurkar's Sherni

Featuring Vidya Balan, Sharat Saxena, Neeraj Kabi and Vijay Raaz, the drama thriller was released on June 18 this year. The plot of the movie revolved around the adventure of a forest officer and her team trying to capture a disturbed tigress. With an IMBD rating of 6.8, the movie received average reviews, however, Vidya Balan and the cast was lauded for their stellar performance. The movie was also praised for raising awareness on forest conservation.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

To be held virtually as well as physically from August 5 to 20 and August 12 to 20, respectively, several notable actors can be seen vying for the award this year. In the Best Actor category, actors like Benjamin Daimary, Harish Khanna, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and many more will be competing. On the other hand, actresses Kani Kusruti, Rasika Dugal, Vidya Balan, and many more are nominated in the Best Actress category.

IMAGE- LETSOTT'S TWITTER & VIDYA BALAN'S INSTAGRAM

