Indian Football Team Mourns Dilip Kumar's Demise, 'he Loved The Game With All His Heart'

India woke up on Wednesday to the news of the demise of Bollywood's biggest legend Dilip Kumar a.k.a. Mohammed Yusuf Khan who passed away due to a prolonged illness on June 7 in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. The 98-year-old was admitted to the facility last week citing age-related medical issues. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating the actor told PTI.

The Indian football team paid homage to the actor as they took to their Twitter account with a heartfelt caption stating " ‘He loved football with all his heart’ #BlueTigers legends recall Dilip Kumar’s love for #IndianFootball Read https://bit.ly/3qPuMOd #DilipKumar #RIP".

Blue Tigers fondly remember the star's tryst with Football

In a detailed letter mourning the death of the star, the Blue Tigers' legends remembered Dilip Kumar as someone who took an active interest in Indian Football and would often be watching the matches from the stands. Former India Defender Subrata Bhattacharya, who was on the Indian side that played in the 1984 AFC Asian Cup, recalled her brief encounters with Dilip Kumar.

“Dilip Kumar was extremely passionate about football. On the field, when he’d come to a game as a chief guest, you don’t get to talk much. But I had met him a few times off the field as well, and he used to love to discuss the game with us,” informed Bhattacharya. “I remember he used to be a frequent visitor in the Rovers Cup games. He had also come to the Santosh Trophy Final in Kashmir (1978-79).”

The defender remembered the hospitality with which Dilip Kumar addressed her as she met him a few times in different studio sets. Talking about her interactions with the filmstar at the Himalaya and the Nataraj Studios in Mumbai, he said "The first time I went there, he came over to me and bellowed in an affectionate manner ‘Aise khada kyun hain? (Why are you standing there).’He took me to the director and introduced me, ‘Bada player hai, India ke liye khelta hai. Isse baithne do. (He’s a big player, plays for India. Let’s find him a place to sit)’.”

We mourn the tragic demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was also an avid #IndianFootball fan. May his soul rest in peace 🙏#RIP #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Mn82OjWrGu — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 7, 2021

Bhattacharya also reiterated the huge loss for the country on the superstar's demise who was pure at heart without any malice.

Another avid fan of Dilip Kumar films, Subhash Bhowmick, who was a member of the Indian bronze medal-winning squad in the 1970 Asian Games added “It was an honour to see such a great superstar come to watch our matches. Not only the club matches, but he was also an avid follower of the National Team,” he recalled. “This is a huge loss for the world of art and culture.'' He was one of the first true superheroes of Indian cinema,”

Lastly, Prasanta Bannerjee, the former Blue Tigers captain who had also represented India in the 1984 AFC Asian Cup remembered the actor as someone who loved the game "with all his heart". “I had first met him in the Rovers Cup in Bombay when he was the chief guest in 1980 final (East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting). Later, when I was playing for Mohammedan Sporting, he had visited the club a few times as well and we had several chats,” Banerjee informed. “When I got to chat with him, I understood his love for football. He knew me by my name. For me that was a big honour – he was such a legend.”

“He loved watching football with all his heart, and had come to watch a number of matches from the stands,” he added.

(Source- All India Football Federation)

