Indian Idol 12: Zeenat Aman Shares Words Of Wisdom For 'baby Zeenat' Shanmukha

The Indian Idol 12 is graced by numerous popular celebrities every now and then. Recently, the show welcomed yet another legendary personality in the latest episode. Zeenat Aman recently became a part of the show and witnessed the performances of several contestants. She even shared some words of wisdom for one of the Indian Idol 12 contestants named Shanmukhi Priya and advised her on how to deal with criticism.

Zeenat Aman on Indian Idol 12

In one of the latest episodes of Indian Idol 12, Zeenat Aman made a guest appearance where she encouraged all the contestants and enjoyed their performances. As one of the contestants named Shanmukhi Priya performed to one of the popular Zeenat Aman’s songs, the actor was left thrilled with her performance and even referred to her as ‘baby Zeenat’. Later, the host of the show, Aditya Narayan, stated that Shanmukhi Priya once talked to him about how negative comments from the audience, as well as criticism, affected her badly. He also mentioned that she cried after she received criticism and that it was normal to feel that way. He then asked Zeenat Aman to help her out and suggest to her how to handle such situations, to which the actor first asked her not to cry and stated how she was special. She also shared that it was great that she knew how special her talent was. Zeenat Aman then advised her not to take the negativity seriously and stated a famous line from one of the Bollywood songs, “Kuch To Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna”. In the end, she encouraged her not to think too much about it and “march on”.



Zeenat Aman also praised and encouraged other contestants on Indian Idol 12. One of the contestants, Pawandeep Rajan performed two of Zeenat Aman’s movies’ songs that impressed the actor and blessed him. She even stated that she was aware of his talent for playing multiple instruments and referred to him as a ‘genius’. She shared that she once tried learning the piano but she could not complete her lessons and mentioned that she will now be continuing with the same as Pawandeep’s performance inspired her.

IMAGE: SONY TV INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.