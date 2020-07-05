Indian Sci-fi Movies From 'Mr. India' To 'Krrish' That The Audience Loved

Popularly known as 'Sci-Fi', Science Fiction is one of the most underexplored genres in Indian cinema. While Bollywood is yet to have a long way to go before they can compete with Hollywood's standard of sci-fi films, it isn't all that far behind though. The Indian film industry has massively evolved over the past few decades and more and more filmmakers are willing to step out of their comfort zones and venture into the unexplored territory.

While not all the Indian sci-fi movies have managed to live up to the audience's expectations, there are a couple of films that were received well by the masses. Thus, here's taking a look at the best Indian sci-fi movies of all time:

Mr. India

The 1987's superhero sci-fi film Mr. India stars legendary actors Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi in the leading roles. The Shekhar Kapur directorial also features an ensemble cast including Amrish Puri, Ashok Kumar, Satish Kaushik, Ajit Vachani and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. The cult classic's story focuses on a man who finds a wristwatch that has the ability to make him invisible.

Koi... Mil Gaya

Koi... Mil Gaya is an iconic Bollywood sci-fi film that stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the lead roles. The film released in 2002 and also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. The Rakesh Roshan directorial focuses on the life of a mentally challenged young boy, who accidentally contacts aliens with his late father's developed technology.

Krrish film series

The Krrish film series is a continuation of 2002's Koi... Mil Gaya. The superhero sci-fi film series comprises two instalments till date, namely Krissh (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All the films star Hrithik Roshan in the titular role. The film series is written, directed and produced by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan.

Enthiran/Robot

Originally made in Tamil with the title Enthiran and later dubbed in Hindi as Robot, this 2010's sci-fi film stars the legendary Tollywood actor Rajinikanth alongside Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The story of this massively successful film revolves around an andro-humanoid robot who becomes self-aware and develops human emotions. The film focuses on the problems that emanate from it and how the normal lives of everyone are severely affected by it.

(Image credit: Rare Photoclus Instagram and still from Krissh)

