Inside Akshay, Twinkle's Vacation; From Pride Parade To Attending Adele's Concert

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are surely one of the best and most beloved couples. Despite their busy schedules, the couple always makes sure to find time for each other and their family. Twinkle Khanna, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans. She recently shared a video montage from her recent family vacation.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were recently on a vacation with their daughter Nitara. In the clip, the couple could be seen attending a pride parade. A happy Twinkle Khanna also waved at the parade while Akshay Kumar could be seen smiling by her side. The video further featured Twinkle Khanna enjoying Grammy Award-winning singer Adele's concert. The video was filled with happy and adorable family moments.

In the caption, Twinkle Khanna penned how she is living the best days of her life. She also mentioned how the trip was unexpected as they had a nice family morning. She wrote, "You don’t wake up thinking it’s going to be one of the best days of your life. The best thing about the best day, is it happens unexpectedly. It’s sitting on the grass with your family on a nice morning. Brushing against the joy of celebrating LGBT+ communities with Pride."

She further added, "Going to a concert, singing till you lose your voice, and getting teary-eyed looking at your child’s face, the one who claims to be Adele’s greatest fan. It’s both the feeling of a waterfall thundering through your chest, and the soft humming within your heart." In concluding note, she wrote, "Happiness is accidental. It only collides against you when you are looking the other way."

Akshay Kumar on work front

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, which will mark his third flick of 2022. The film is helmed by Anand L Rai and also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The actor also has Ram Setu, Gokhra, Mission Cindrella, OMG 2. Selfiee, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

