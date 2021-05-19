Inside Anupam Kher 'random Hilarious' Times With His Family, Feat 'Kashmiri Phrase'; Watch

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on late Tuesday night, took to his verified social media handle and shared an IGTV post to give a peek into his "random hilarious conversation" with his "crazy family". Interestingly, in the video, Anupam can be seen poking fun at his brother Raju Kher over "British" and "Kashmiri accent" while his mother Dulari break down a "Kashmiri phrase". Giving a brief about the video to his 4.3 MN Insta family, Kher wrote a short caption, which read, "My brother with his horrendous ganji (vest) trying out various reading glasses which I presented him and speaking like a Shakespearean character. Mom watching my niece shooting the video comes with a typical Kashmiri phrase! And much more. Watch it and laugh in these difficult times!!".

Anupam Kher's random hilarious conversation:

Within a couple of hours, the Hotel Mumbai actor's post managed to garner over 300K views and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of Kher's fans and followers flooded the comments box with laughing emoticons. A section of Instagrammers called it an honest family conversation while many went gaga over Dulari for explaining a "typical Kashmiri phrase". An Instagrammer commented, "Simple joys of life" while another asserted, "keep on sharing such Lovely moment more frequently".

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Interestingly, the Special 26 actor is an avid social media user and his feed is flooded with numerous video, featuring his family members, especially his mother Dulari and brother Raju. A couple of days back, the actor had shared a seven-minute-fifty-two-seconds long video of her mother trying to say "Project Heal India" to saying "Main Bittu Ke Baap Se Nahi Darti (I am not scared of Bittu's father)". In the caption, Kher had also self-proclaimed that it was the longest video of his mom, he has shared on his social media handle, so far.

On the work front, the 65-year-old actor was last seen in the latest season of series New Amsterdam, reprising his character of Dr Vijay Kapoor. The actor quit the show to take care of his wife Kirron Kher. Apart from his acting career, the actor also launched his latest writing venture, titled Your Best Day Is Today in December 2020.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER IG

