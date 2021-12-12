Inside Anushka & Virat's Anniversary Celebrations With Grand Dinner & Lots Of Flowers

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on 11th December. The duo's popularity always keeps their fans on edge when it comes to every single update about their life and career. Likewise, their anniversary celebrations saw fans rejoice with their couple hashtag 'Virushka' trending everywhere on social media platforms.

For their wedding celebrations, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a grand feast, whose glimpse was given by the actor on her social media handle. In the picture, one could see several dishes on a giant table, along with a variety of flowers decking up their anniversary decorations. Here is the picture shared by the Bollywood diva.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's adorable anniversary wishes for each other

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their respective social media handles to wish each other on their special day. Sharing a series of goofy pictures, along with a glimpse of dad Virat with Vamika, Sharma revealed her secret to a happy marriage. The actor wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.." "May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always," she further added and promised Virat to keep goofing around.

Virat Kohli also shared a series of loved-up photos with his lady love. The cricket star thanked his wife for handling him for the past four years. He further described her as the most honest person he had ever met and wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us." "4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin," he added.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma