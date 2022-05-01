Inside Anushka Sharma's 34th Birthday Bash; Actor Says She's 'happier, Feeling Beautiful'

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma ringed into her 34th birthday on May 1, 2022. On her special day, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more have been pouring in wishes for the Sultan actor. Recently, Anushka's husband and cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and wished the actor on her birthday. Now, the 34-year-old actor has given a glimpse into her birthday celebration as she could be seen enjoying her bday cake in the latest post.

Anushka Sharma gives a sneak peek at her birthday celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma has posted a slew of pictures that sees her eating her birthday cake in the goofiest way possible. The PK fame even expressed that she feels happier, more loving, more understanding and taking herself less seriously. Anushka even expressed gratitude to all those who have poured wishes on her special day, adding that she had the biggest slice of her birthday cake. The pic sees the actor donning a white coloured floral dress, while she chose to keep her hair open. Have a look:

She captioned the post, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be."

Virat Kohli calls Anushka 'truly beautiful'

Recently, Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli also left a special message for her 'beautiful' wife on his Instagram handle. Sharing a couple of pictures, Kohli mentioned in the caption, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma." Have a look:

Anushka on the professional front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress. In the film, the Sanju actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It marks the comeback of Anushka Sharma on the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years.

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma