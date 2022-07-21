Inside Anushka Sharma's Paris Vacation With Husband Virat Kohli And Daughter Vamika

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her vacation in Paris with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. On Thursday, the actor took to her social media space and shared some glimpses from her luxurious abode in Paris, therefore giving some sneak peek of the street, as seen through the vintage French windows of the actor’s all-white room.

Anushka Sharma enjoys her Paris vacation with Virat and Vamika

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared some videos in the stories section. The first slide had a beautiful scenic view of the street and a glimpse from her hotel room, while the second one is a video in which the PK fame actor could be seen enjoying some me time as she is getting her hair styled by Gregory Kaoua.

The video then concludes with a glimpse of the street as seen from the windows of the actor's room. She geo-tagged the location as Paris. Take a look:

Earlier, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram space and uploaded a reel of his favourite memories. The short reel video had Sharma and Kohli spending some time with their dog followed by some pictures from the duo's wedding. The clip had an adorable photo in which the cricketer is seen holding a pram in which his daughter Vamika is sleeping. Sharing the reel, he wrote, "POV: You open my gallery."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drams film Chakda Xpress. In the film, the Sanju actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It marks the comeback of Anushka Sharma on the silver screens after a long hiatus of four years.

Recently, the Sultan actor's brother Karnesh Ssharma, who is also bankrolling the upcoming film, opened up about the actor's role in the biopic of veteran cricketer and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Stating that Sharma was an 'obvious choice', Karnesh Ssharma had told PTI,

"Anushka is the obvious choice purely because the story spans across 12 years, so it needs somebody (bigger)." He further added that it is a big-budget film and one needs a bigger actor to mount it and put it out there to justify the budget. Karnesh continued, "From acting to star value, (to) reach, there is no doubt about Anushka".

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma