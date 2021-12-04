Last Updated:

Inside Arjun Kapoor, Malaika's Splendid Resort In Maldives That Costs Rs 2.34 Lakh Per Day

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are enjoying their getaway in Patina, Maldives. Know all about their luxury resort located in Fari Islands.

arjun kapoor, Malaika

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PATINAMALDIVES/ @ARJUNKAPOOR


Maldives is undoubtedly the current favourite holiday destination for Bollywood celebrities, as evident from A-listers' recent escapades to the island nation. The latest couple in tinsel town to visit the Maldives is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, and their gorgeous glimpses from the dreamy location have set the intent ablaze. For those of you wondering which resort/ hotel the lovebirds have nestled in, the answer is Patina Maldives, located at the Fari Islands.

The luxury outlet, which echoes 'Freedom is Adventure', stands out on the ocean with breathtaking views and luxury villas, making it the perfect getaway for many looking for a respite from the erstwhile chaotic life. Arjun and Malaika too could be seen chilling on the hammocks, soaking in the ocean blues, and relishing exquisite delicacies provided by the resort. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All about Malaika Arora, Arjun's resort in the Maldives 

Patina Maldives provides the best the Islands have to offer, ranging from their collection of Villas, the food and drinks, which are a myriad mix of 'Gastronomical pleasures' to a plethora of activities in the midst of the ocean. According to travel websites, accommodation in Patina comes at a whopping price of Rs 2.34 lakh per day, which could easily go up to Rs 3 to 4 lakhs, depending on the room upgrades and dates of travel. 

The website's official page promotes the venue as "In extraordinary urban and natural landscapes, Patina brings desired, unexpected, sophisticated, and fresh experiences together to reveal layers and depths of possibility to the spending of precious time."

The 90 villas have been designed by Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, and provide 'private sanctuary while the joys of island life surround you'. The description further mentions, "In this stunning ocean resort, there are myriad ways to enjoy restorative relaxation and pure pleasure."

More about Arjun-Malaika's relationship 

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora give away major couple goals with their loved-up photos and constant support for each other. On Malaika's birthday in October, Arjun shared a loved up picture of the duo from a romantic evening and wrote, "On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest."

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PATINAMALDIVES/ @ARJUNKAPOOR

