Last Updated:

Inside Cannes 2022: Mame Khan Poses With Deepika, Aishwarya; Pooja Hegde With AR Rahman

Take a look inside celebrities representing India's contingent like Mame Khan, AR Rahman at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
cannes 2022
1/10
Image: Instagram/@rickykej

Folk Singer Mame Khan took to his social media to share pictures from his appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

cannes 2022
2/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

He shared a selfie with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. 

cannes 2022
3/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who stunned the red carpet in her extravagant ensembles, clicked a picture with the folk singer. 

cannes 2022
4/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

Music Maestro AR Rahman and veteran actor Kamal Haasan happily posed with the folk singer Mame Khan. 

cannes 2022
5/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

The picture captured an ensemble of celebrities representing India with the likes of  R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Union minister Anurag Thakur and more. 

cannes 2022
6/10
Image: Twitter/@rickykej

Grammy Award-winning artist Ricky Kej and Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a selfie at the Cannes 2022 event. 

cannes 2022
7/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

He also shared a selfie with regular attendees of the festival Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

cannes 2022
8/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

The singer clicked a selfie with actor Deepika Padukone, who also performed the Ghoomar dance while he sang during the Inauguration ceremony of the Indian pavilion.

cannes 2022
9/10
Image: Instagram/@mame_khan

Actor Pooja Hegde clicked a selfie with Mame Khan. She also performed the Ghoomar as the singer crooned a folk song. 

cannes 2022
10/10
Image: Instagram/@poojahegde

Actor Pooja Hegde and music maestro AR Rahman shared a happy selfie together at the French Riviera festival. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com