Inside Cannes 2022: Mame Khan Poses With Deepika, Aishwarya; Pooja Hegde With AR Rahman

Folk Singer Mame Khan took to his social media to share pictures from his appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Actor Urvashi Rautela, who stunned the red carpet in her extravagant ensembles, clicked a picture with the folk singer.
Music Maestro AR Rahman and veteran actor Kamal Haasan happily posed with the folk singer Mame Khan.
The picture captured an ensemble of celebrities representing India with the likes of R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Union minister Anurag Thakur and more.
Grammy Award-winning artist Ricky Kej and Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a selfie at the Cannes 2022 event.
He also shared a selfie with regular attendees of the festival Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
The singer clicked a selfie with actor Deepika Padukone, who also performed the Ghoomar dance while he sang during the Inauguration ceremony of the Indian pavilion.
Actor Pooja Hegde clicked a selfie with Mame Khan. She also performed the Ghoomar as the singer crooned a folk song.