'Inside Edge' Actor Richa Chadha Shares Intriguing Update About Show's Season 3

Richa Chadha recently organised a QnA session on her Instagram. One of her fans asked her about Inside Edge Season 3. She revealed that the season would premiere very soon. She also revealed that the show will be making a comeback with its season 3 this year.

The actor plays the role of Zarina Dhawan in the Inside Edge series. The Inside Edge season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on December 6, 2019, and since then there have been several reports about the makers coming up with season 3 of the series Inside Edge. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram story.

About Inside Edge

Inside Edge is India’s first original series to stream on Amazon Prime. Inside Edge has come up with two seasons till now. The second season was the natural progression of the first one. Inside Edge is a fictional show based on a commercial cricket tournament in which players are sold to different team owners to play for cricket matches for limited overs.

The concept is inspired by the real-life Indian Premier League tournament. The second season of the series revolves around two lead characters- Vayu Raghavan (Leading Mumbai Mavericks) opposite Arvind Vashisht (leading Haryana Hurricanes) and how the two teams encounter colossal scandals that will disturb the world of cricket. It would be interesting to see if there would be any new additions to the cast of Inside Edge Season 3.

Inside Edge Season 2 Cast

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan.

Richa Chadha as Zarina Dhawan

Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia

Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashisht

Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan

Amit Sial as Devender Mishra

Manu Rishi Chadha as Manohar Lal Handa

Flora Saini as Ayesha Dewan

On the work front

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be seen in the film Madam Chief Minister. The upcoming political film is helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the head of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati. The film Madam Chief Minister was expected to release on July 17, 2020, however, it was postponed due to pandemic.

