Inside Esha Deol's Birthday Celebration With Hema Malini-Dharmendra, Husband Bharat & More

Esha Deol shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on social media, featuring her husband Bharat Takhtani, parents Hema Malini-Dharmendra and more.

Kriti Nayyar
Esha Deol's birthday
1/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

Esha Deol marked her 41st birthday on November 2 with her close ones in attendence.

Esha Deol's birthday
2/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

The actor shared pictures from her rooftop birthday celebration on social media, one of which featured her posing alongside her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Esha Deol's birthday
3/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

Esha also met her parents, veteran stars Hema Malini and Dharmendra, on her special day, 

Esha Deol's birthday
4/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

One of the images from Esha's birthday celebrations feature her posing with husband Bharat and actor Tusshar Kapoor, who was seen donning a chic black t-shirt. 

Esha Deol's birthday
5/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

Esha's bash was also attended by actor Fardeen Khan, who has collaborated with the former on many films like No Entry, Pyare Mohan and more. 

Esha Deol's birthday
6/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

In the caraousel of images shared by Esha, one can also see Zayed Khan having fun with the birthday girl and other guests. 

Esha Deol's birthday
7/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

Esha looked stunning in an off-shoulder white dress. 

Esha Deol's birthday
8/8
Image: Instagram/ @imeshadeol

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. Much love & gratitude."

