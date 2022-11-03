Inside Esha Deol's Birthday Celebration With Hema Malini-Dharmendra, Husband Bharat & More

Quick links:
The actor shared pictures from her rooftop birthday celebration on social media, one of which featured her posing alongside her husband Bharat Takhtani.
One of the images from Esha's birthday celebrations feature her posing with husband Bharat and actor Tusshar Kapoor, who was seen donning a chic black t-shirt.
Esha's bash was also attended by actor Fardeen Khan, who has collaborated with the former on many films like No Entry, Pyare Mohan and more.
In the caraousel of images shared by Esha, one can also see Zayed Khan having fun with the birthday girl and other guests.