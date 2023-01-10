Inside Farhan Akhtar's Birthday Celebrations With Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, And Others

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday. Karisma Kapoor, who was a part of Farhan's birthday celebrations, shared a glimpse of the party on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture from Farhan's pre-birthday bash, Karisma wished him a happy birthday. The gathering also included Amrita Arora, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, and other close friends and family members.

In the picture, birthday boy Farhan Akhtar could be seen wearing a black tee and Khaki pants. Meanwhile, Karisma could be seen sporting a bright orange polka dot fit.

Check out a screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story here:

Two days ago, Farhan too shared a family picture from the party. In the picture, he could be seen posing with his wife Shibani Dandekar and daughters - Shakya and Akira. They are Farhan's children from his first wife Adhuna Bhabani.

Check out Farhan's post here:

Anusha Dandekar, who shares her birthday with her brother-in-law Farhan, also took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from their joint pre-birthday bash.

Check out a few pictures from Farhan and Anusha Dandekar's pre-birthday bash below:

Zoya Akhtar's birthday wish to brother Farhan

Sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wished the actor a happy birthday while posting a cute monochrome picture of him as a toddler on her Instagram account. She wrote "Birthday Boy. I (love) You More Each Year. #favboy #wishyouhealthpeaceandhappiness @faroutakhtar."

On the work front, Farhan was last seen with Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in the sports drama 'Toofan'. His upcoming projects include the road trip movie 'Jee Le Zara' with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Farhan will be directing the film.

