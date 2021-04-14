Inside Ira Khan's First 'fail' Kickboxing Class With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare; Watch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a video to give a peek into her 'first' kick-boxing class with beau Nupur Shikhare. Interestingly, in the video, Ira can be seen practising kick-boxing while her boyfriend Nupur can be seen assisting her. After a few attempts, Ira can be heard saying "sorry" for hitting Nupur and later giving him a surprise hug. Summing up her experience, she wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing", in her caption.

Ira Khan further added, "What are my arms even doing?! / Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either". To conclude her caption, Khan added a few hashtags such as "fail", "first class" and "Surprise attack". On the other side, when Nupur reposted the same video, he wrote, "Worth a fight" in his caption.

Within a couple of hours, the video post on Ira's feed managed to bag more than 100k views; and is still counting. On the other hand, Ira Khan's boyfriend was quick to register his response as he dropped a kissing face and a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, a section of fans gave their virtual token of love to Ira as they flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including fire, heart-eyes and red-heart, among many others. Meanwhile, a few of Ira's followers went gaga over her physique.

Interestingly, the 24-year-old director's social media feed features a handful of videos and photos of her boyfriend. She made her relationship Insta official with Nupur on Valentine's Day 2021. On February 11, Ira had shared five photos and Instagramming her multiple-picture post, she had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you".

Apart from giving a glimpse of her time with her beau, Ira has often shared IGTV videos, in which she has addressed her depression. In one of her latest videos for the same, Ira talked about her attempts at healing from her depression. In a brief video, she shared her experience of being in the middle of the healing process. "The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs", read an excerpt of her caption.

