Inside Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi's' 'grand Trailer Launch' At JW Marriott; Watch

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday on Tuesday, the actor launched the trailer of her much-awaited film Thalaivi at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu. Within a few hours, the pictures and videos from the trailer launch event started surfing on the internet. For the Thalaivi trailer launch event, Ranaut sported a traditional handwoven Kanchivaram saree from the shelves of Madhurya. To style her hair, she made a bun and decorated it with floral gajra. Here are the pictures and videos from the Thalaivi trailer launch.

Thalaivi's grand trailer launch:

A peek into Kangana Ranaut's Twitter:

Hours before the trailer launch event, the birthday girl took to her Twitter handle and penned a note, in which she shared her experience. "They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname", read an excerpt of her tweet. She further added that a few things happened to her, which made her anxious.

Today I turned 34,they never told me,I will be at the peak of my career at 34,I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone,I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills(cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

The Queen actor asserted that she feels like "a superhuman loaded with exceptional experience about skills". Later, in the thread, she talked about being at the peak of her career at the age of 34. She concluded her note while extending a thank you to her mother for giving her birth.

Details of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

Interestingly, Thalaivi's trailer released in three languages, which are Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The three-minute-twenty-three-seconds-long Hindi trailer depicted the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. The trailer started with the late politician’s early life as an actor. It gave a brief insight into her struggles while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state.

The film is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021, in theatres. The multi-lingual film also features Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu, and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh, the upcoming film is directed by AL Vijay.

