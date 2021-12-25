Inside Kapoor Family's Christmas Celebrations With Kareena, Saif Ali Khan And Karisma

The Kapoor family gathered for the annual Christmas brunch hosted by late Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's son Kunal Kapoor. The entire Kapoor clan arrived at Kunal Kapoor's residence, Kareena Kapoor who recently tested negative for COVID-19 arrived with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. Karisma Kapoor along with her kids, Aadar Jain along with Tara Sutaria and many others were spotted by the paps arriving for the family affair. Aadar Jain shared a glimpse of Kapoor's family Christmas 2021 celebrations via his Instagram.

Inside Kapoor family's Christmas 2021 celebrations

Aadar Jain took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the Kapoor clan's annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor. The pic featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor and Aadar' lady love Tara Sutaria. Paps also spotted Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Nitasha Nanda arriving at Kunal Kapoor's house for the lunch party.

Kareena wore brown leather pants and a casual tee for the family brunch party while Saif wore a powder-blue T-shirt. Tara Sutaria wore a fitted white tube dress as she accompanied her beau Aadar Jain who wore a floral print shirt. Take a look at the pictures here.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor along with other actors was tested positive for COVID-19 after she attended filmmaker Karan Johar's dinner party. Earlier this week Kareena took to her Instagram and announced that she had tested negative and thanked her sister Karisma and husband Saif for helping her in these tough times.

Her statement read, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRI Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Image: Varinder Chawla