Inside Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's First Trip As Husband And Wife

Karan Deol shared photo dump from his Manali vacation with his wife Drisha Acharya, brother Rajveer, and father Sunny Deol. Check out the pictures.

Bollywood News
 
Anjali Choudhury
Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

Karan Deol recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos from his recent trip to Manali with his family and wife Drisha Acharya. 

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

The Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass actor was seen enjoying the picturesque setting. He posed for the cameras while glancing at the mountains and greenery surrounding him against the backdrop of a waterfall. 

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

The newlyweds twinned in their winter jackets and posed with all smiles aginst snow-capped mountains. 

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

In the next picture, the couple shared a glimpse of their nature getaway and left their fans in awe of emotions. 

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya complemented each other in their casual outfits as they enjoyed their trip together in Manali. 

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

In another photo, the newlyweds were seen taking a walk together in the lap of nature. They were seen beholding each and every moment of their first trip after marriage. 

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

Karan Deol was seen playing with stray dogs at the premise of where he was staying. He was also seen pampering the pups.

Image: imkarandeol/Instagram

Karan showcased his love for dogs and continued playing with stray dogs during his Manali trip. This candid picture of the actor won hearts. 

