Inside Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's First Trip As Husband And Wife

Karan Deol recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos from his recent trip to Manali with his family and wife Drisha Acharya.
The Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass actor was seen enjoying the picturesque setting. He posed for the cameras while glancing at the mountains and greenery surrounding him against the backdrop of a waterfall.
The newlyweds twinned in their winter jackets and posed with all smiles aginst snow-capped mountains.
In the next picture, the couple shared a glimpse of their nature getaway and left their fans in awe of emotions.
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya complemented each other in their casual outfits as they enjoyed their trip together in Manali.
In another photo, the newlyweds were seen taking a walk together in the lap of nature. They were seen beholding each and every moment of their first trip after marriage.
Karan Deol was seen playing with stray dogs at the premise of where he was staying. He was also seen pampering the pups.