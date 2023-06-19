Inside Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's Grand Wedding Celebrations

Quick links:
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18, 2023, after dating for over six years. The couple's marriage was an intimate affair with close family and friends in attendance.
The wedding festivites began at the Deol house. Here, Karan Deol can be seen posing with his groom squad and best men.
Following the roka ceremony, the couple hosted a sangeet night in Mumbai and several B-town celebs attended ceremony on June 16.
At the sangeet ceremony, Karan Deol posed with his father Sunny Deol, brother Rajveer Deol and a close friend. The groom looked dapper in his embroidered sherwani.
Another photo from inside the sangeet ceremony featured Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol in their traditional attires. While Bobby wore a white sherwani, Ranveer opted for a dark-shaded kurta.
Sunny Deol and his son Karan posed with the guests who attended the sangeet ceremony and rejoiced at the moment.
After Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya exhanged their wedding vows, they posed with their close friends on the stage while flashing their million-dollar smile.
Bobby Deol shared a picture on his Instagram handle wherein he along with his wife and son can be seen posing with the newlyweds.
Bobby and his wife blessed the couple for their journey ahead. Bobby even landed a kiss on his nephew's cheek to commemorate the day.