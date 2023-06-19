Inside Karan Deol's Wedding Reception: Sunny Deol Dances With Son As Sonu Nigam Performs

Quick links:
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the wedding reception for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya.
Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath posed alongside Deepika, Ranveer and Dharmendra.
The father of the groom Sunny Deol, posed for a picture alongside Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher.
Dharmendra and Anupam Kher also smiled together for the camera at Karan Deol's wedding reception.
Ranveer and Deepika also smiled for pictures as they posed alongside guests at the reception. They even danced at the function with others.