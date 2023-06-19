Last Updated:

Inside Karan Deol's Wedding Reception: Sunny Deol Dances With Son As Sonu Nigam Performs

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's reception was a star-studded affair. Sonu Nigam, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others arrived in style.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
1/6
Image: Instagram

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the wedding reception for Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya.

Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
2/6
Image: Instagram

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath posed alongside Deepika, Ranveer and Dharmendra. 

Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher
3/6
Image: Instagram

The father of the groom Sunny Deol, posed for a picture alongside Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher. 

Anupam Kher, Dharmendra
4/6
Image: Instagram

Dharmendra and Anupam Kher also smiled together for the camera at Karan Deol's wedding reception. 

Ranveer and Deepika
5/6
Image: Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika also smiled for pictures as they posed alongside guests at the reception. They even danced at the function with others. 

Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol, Sonu Nigam
6/6
Image: Instagram

Sunny Deol grooved on the stage with his younger son Rajveer Deol as singer Sonu Nigam performed at the function. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Disha Patani gives a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations with family and friends

Disha Patani gives a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations with family and friends
Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan attend Adipurush screening in Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan attend Adipurush screening in Mumbai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com