Inside Kareena Kapoor's Day Off In London With Her Younger Son Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor has a number of projects lined up in her kitty. She is currently shooting in London for one of her upcoming movies produced by Ekta Kapoor. While the actor is being accompanied by her younger son Jeh Ali Khan, she is keeping her fans updated about her workation in the UK. The actor recently revealed how she spent her day off hanging out with her son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor shared a series of photos to give her fans a sneak peek into her day off in London with her little one. In the photos, the mother-son duo was seen spending some quality time in a park. Bebo wore an all-black outfit, including a shirt, track pants and a sleeveless puffer jacket. On the other hand, Jeh Ali Khan wore a red jacket with his black shirt and pants. In the caption, the Good Newzz star wrote, "Kiss a tree..Be free…Fall with the love of my life. Day off from work…Loving it."

Several celebrities reacted to the photos and sent their love to Kareena and Jeh. Anushka Sharma and Neha dhupia dropped red heart emojis in the comments, while Saba Pataudi wrote, "I'm missing my jeh jaan in London...too!! Lol. Love to both . Safe travels." One of Kareena Kapoor's fans wrote, "He is always curious and pointing out the things with his little hand.. Mashallah," while another one penned, "The best pictures ever."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali celebration

Kareena Kapoor jetted off to Mumbai a few days prior to Diwali 2022. After attending several Diwali bashes and throwing one for their close family members, the couple peacefully celebrated the festival of lights at their home. Kareena Kapoor shared glimpses of her Diwali celebration on her Instagram handle and wished her fans warmly. In the photos, Saif Ali Khan and his two sons, Taimur and Jeh, twinned in black kurta and Kareena stunned in a red salwar suit. While their adorable family snaps received a lot of love, what caught their fans' attention was Jeh lying on the floor as they posed for a photo.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan