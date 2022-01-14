Inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Lit 1st Lohri Celebrations After Marriage; See Pics

The celebratory phase for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seemed to be continuing as the newlyweds marked one month of grand their marriage. Apart from the star couple still dropping some of the endearing moments from their wedding ceremonies, they are also marking festivals together. After Christmas, the duo celebrated Lohri on Thursday and the celebrations were literally 'lit.'

Vicky and Katrina had an enjoyable time, in each other's company. as they marked their first Lohri together. The duo conveyed their greetings of the festival to their fans with the moments.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrate first Lohri after marriage

Both Katrina and Vicky, who belongs to a Punjabi family, took to Instagram to post moments from their Lohri celebrations. The newlyweds were all smiles as they held each other and participated in the bonfire ritual associated with the festival. Both of them donned jackets amid the drop in temperatures, as Katrina wore a traditional outfit and Vicky kept it casual.

In one of the moments from the pictures posted on Katrina's Instagram stories, the couple only had eyes for each other.

Last month, Vicky and Katrina had celebrated their first Christmas together and one of the highlights was the former's caption 'Meri Christmas' as they shared an embrace.

Their one-month anniversary was also celebrated, as the couple posted their first-ever selfie on social media.

Vicky-Katrina's post-marriage phase

The pair, who tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, have kept fans engaged with their post-marriage updates. Right from glimpses of their honeymoon to pictures from the new home they have moved into and throwback moments from their wedding, there was a flood of heartwarming moments.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal on the professional front

Amid the developments on the personal front, the duo are busy with their professional commitments too. Vicky is currently working on a film with Sara Ali Khan in Madhya Pradesh. The project is reported to be a sequel of the romantic comedy, Luka Chuppi.

Katrina returned to the sets as she started shooting for Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan's next film. She is paired opposite Tamil film actor Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

