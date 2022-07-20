Last Updated:

Inside Katrina Kaif's Dreamy Maldives Vacay With Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, Family & Friends

Katrina Kaif jetted off to the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari and more to celebrate her 39th birthday. Take a look.

Kriti Nayyar
Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif rang in her 39th birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal as well as their close friends and family members in the Maldives. 

Image: Instagram/ @minimathur

Katrina and her girl gang including Ileana D’Cruz, Mini Mathur, Sharvari, and Isabelle Kaif among others look stunning as they enjoy their getaway.  

Image: Instagram/ @vickykaushal

Vicky Kaushal dropped this gorgeous picture of the couple twinning in white as they soaked in the breathtaking views. 

Image: Instagram/ @vickykaushal

The Sardar Udham star, his brother Sunny Kaushal, director Kabir Khan and more can be seen chilling in the pool. 

Image: Instagram/ @sharvari

The lovebirds and their friends also engaged in advenure activities and were seen with their protective gears ahead of zip-lining. 

Image: Instagram/ @sharvari

The Sooryavanshi actor looks dreamy in an all-white look, while Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame Sharvari opted for a white and tan gown. 

Image: Instagram/ @sharvari

Uploading the trail of pictures from their trip, Sharvari mentioned, "We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!!"

Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif

Sharing this adorable sunkissed picture of the trio shedding smiles, Katrina wrote "My girls."

Image: Instagram/ @katrinakaif

Katrina recalled her 'amazing time' in her latest Instagram post. She looks breathtaking in this black and white check dress. 

