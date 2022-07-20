Inside Katrina Kaif's Dreamy Maldives Vacay With Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, Family & Friends

Quick links:
Katrina Kaif rang in her 39th birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal as well as their close friends and family members in the Maldives.
Katrina and her girl gang including Ileana D’Cruz, Mini Mathur, Sharvari, and Isabelle Kaif among others look stunning as they enjoy their getaway.
Vicky Kaushal dropped this gorgeous picture of the couple twinning in white as they soaked in the breathtaking views.
The Sardar Udham star, his brother Sunny Kaushal, director Kabir Khan and more can be seen chilling in the pool.
The lovebirds and their friends also engaged in advenure activities and were seen with their protective gears ahead of zip-lining.
The Sooryavanshi actor looks dreamy in an all-white look, while Bunty Aur Babli 2 fame Sharvari opted for a white and tan gown.
Uploading the trail of pictures from their trip, Sharvari mentioned, "We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!!"