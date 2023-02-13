Inside Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Grand Mumbai Reception; See Photos

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai last night. The reception was a star-studded celebration. Now, some inside photos from the grand affair have surfaced online.

Anupam Kher dropped a photo with the newlyweds on social media and called them his 'most favourite' people. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Congratulations to two of my most favourite and beautiful people on becoming one. May God give all the happiness in the world to @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra! I have seen #Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What a phenomenal growth. Touch wood. Love and blessings!"

Anushka Ranjan also attended the lavish ceremony with her husband-actor Aditya Seal. She took to her Instagram story and shared a group photo with the Shershaah couple. They were all smiles for the picture. Anushka and Aditya twinned in black outfits. She captioned her story, "Congratulations Kiara and Sidharth. Here's wishing yaáll a lifetime of love and happiness.'

Bhumi Pednekar shared a selfie with Kiara and Sidharth and penned, "Congratulations Sidharth and Kiara."

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Manish Malhotra also shared some inside photos from the newlyweds' Mumbai reception.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adfvani's fan clubs too shared a couple of inside pictures from the newlyweds Mumbai reception.

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Their pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet were held on February 5 and 6. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family.