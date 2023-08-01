Inside Kriti Sanon's Birthday Week With Sister Nupur, Friends | Photos

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 27. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse of what her birthday week looked like. The party was attended by her sister Nupur Sanon and friends.

3 things you need to know

On her birthday, Kriti Sanon launched her skincare brand.

Kriti Sanon jetted off to the USA for a vacation ahead of her birthday week.

The actress was last seen in Adipurush.

Inside Kriti Sanon's birthday week in Mexico

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures, in which she can be seen having fun with sister Nupur and her friends in Mexico. From theme parties to enjoying delicious delicacies, the album has it all. In the first image, Kriti, Nupur, and their other two friends can be seen in matching black ensembles. In the second image, the Sanon sisters pose for the camera, showing their faces and hand-painting.

The album also includes a colourful cup of cappuccino, Nupur defeating a friend in the game zone, and enjoying icecreams. The last slide has a video of the actress enjoying the moonlit sky beside the sea. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "And it went like... #BirthdayWeek."

How Kriti Sanon welcomed the birthday week?

The actress flew off to the USA with sister Nupur and a friend to welcome her birthday week. The actress shared several photos and called the trip "chaotic" but "super fun and memorrable". In the note, she revealed that they missed their flights and even forgot their phones in the cabs.

(A screengrab from Kriti Sanon's post | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Meanwhile, after launching her production house, Blue Butterfly Films, the actress floated her skincare brand Hyphen on the occasion of her birthday.