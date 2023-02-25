Inside Manoj Bajpayee’s Ancestral Home In Bihar

Manoj Bajpayee walked down the memory lane as he recently visited his ancestral home in Bihar. The actor took to his social media handle to share a video where he is seen giving a home tour of his parent's home. The clip features nostalgia-struck Bajpayee talking about the rooms and his memories attached with the house.

The virtual tour is actually a part of promotion for his upcoming film, Gulmohar. Manoj posted the video and captioned it saying, "Ghar khaas banta hai usme rahne waalon se. Aise hi khaas parivaar ki kahani hai #Gulmohar... Gulmohar Only on @disneyplushotstar 3rd March se"

Watch the video here:

The actor's home is situated in Belwa Bahauri in Bihar. And for the unversed, he visited his home for the first time after his mother passed away.

Manoj Bajpayee on his mother's death

Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi passed away after at the age of 80 in December last year. In the memory of his mom, the Family Man actor shared a long post describing the role of her in his family's life.

In an emotional tribute he wrote, "A tribute to an IRON LADY, my Mother! That’s what I call her! A Mother of six children and wife to the most gentleman farmer! She protected her family from all the evil eyes and intentions of this unforgiving world and supported her husband in fulfilling every child’s needs while sacrificing her own dreams."

Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar

Bajpayee is gearing up for his forthcoming family drama on Disney Plus Hotstar named Gulmohar. The show chronicals a fictional family which is dealing with multiple struggles within. The film also marks this as a comeback for veteran actress Sharmila Tagore after a long gap.

Apart from her, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Nargis Nandal and many more will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rahul V Chittella and will release March 3.

More on Manoj Bajpayee

Apart from Gulmohar, Bajpayee is looking forward to a lot of new projects including Joram. The film casts Manoj in the lead and also has Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Rajshri Deshpande in the key roles.