Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Mehendi Ceremony: Rajasthani Food, Traditional Dance

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. The families of the bride and groom along with the soon-to-be-weds arrived at the wedding destination ahead of the big day. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities have started with a mehendi ceremony in the city of Lakes. A few guests shared glimpses from inside the wedding venue.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Mehendi celebrations

As reported by IANS, the mehendi function of the couple was held on September 22, the day families arrived at the wedding venue. Guests included close friends of the couple, family members, designer Pawan Sachdeva and actress Bhagyashree. The attendees have shared a few glimpses from the pre-wedding venues. It must be noted that guests are not allowed to use their phones at the ceremonies and their phone cameras have also been taped.

(A screengrab of Bhagyashree's Instagram story | Image: Bhagyashree/Instagram)

Actress Bhagyashree took to her social media to share a sneak peek from the venue. She shared videos from around the swimming pool on the premises. She also shared a clip from the musical performance in the traditional Rajasthani dance form. She also shared a glimpse of the table setting at the wedding celebrations. Television actress Aamna Sharif also posted a picture of the food served at the event. Typical Rajasthani food was served at the wedding.

(A screengrab of Aamna Sharif | Image: Aamna Sharif/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha guests arrive in boats

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities are held in the Taj Hotel in the midst of a lake. Guests arriving at the venue took a boat ride to the wedding location. Raghav’s maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva shared a glimpse of the guests being ferried to the location. In the video, the guests were seen seated at a boat that takes them from the landlocked area to the hotel.