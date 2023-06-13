Last Updated:

Inside Pictures From Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi’s Wedding Celebrations

Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena married each other in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Take a look inside their dreamy day wedding as they tied the knot.

Aalokitaa Basu
Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena
Writer Ira Trivedi tied the knot with producer Madhu Mantena in a dreamy day-wedding on Sunday June 11. The newly-wed bride shared a wholesome insight in to their big day. 

Ira Trivedi
A candid shot shared by Ira as part of her wedding photo dump captured the sun-lit moment just before she draped her ornate plush pink saree.

Ira Trivedi
Her wedding jewellery featured a pearl and emerald choker set paired with matching chandellier earirngs, and a heavy matha patti draped across her temples. 

Ira Trivedi
This shot shared by Ira makes for an aesthetic insight in to the texture-heavy yet soft colour palette she chose for her big day. 

Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena
The photographers made sure to capture the moment the bride entered the venue and locked eyes with her husband-to-be. 

Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena
The varmala ceremony was followed by a sweet moment when groom Madhu kissed his soon-to-be wife Ira's hand. 

Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena
Another glorious moment captured was this ritual in-frame in which Ira can be seen beaming through the rice grains being showered on her by Madhu. 

Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena
The newly-wed couple was showered with flowers once the ceremony was over as they grinned ear-to-ear amidst their friends and family.

Madhu Mantena
Some gleeful moments from after the wedding was also captured registering the excitement of the guests invited. 

Ira Trivedi Madhu Mantena
The newly-wed couple made for a pretty picture as posed amidst the concrete wilderness of their wedding venue.  

