Inside Pictures From Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi’s Wedding Celebrations

Writer Ira Trivedi tied the knot with producer Madhu Mantena in a dreamy day-wedding on Sunday June 11. The newly-wed bride shared a wholesome insight in to their big day.
A candid shot shared by Ira as part of her wedding photo dump captured the sun-lit moment just before she draped her ornate plush pink saree.
Her wedding jewellery featured a pearl and emerald choker set paired with matching chandellier earirngs, and a heavy matha patti draped across her temples.
This shot shared by Ira makes for an aesthetic insight in to the texture-heavy yet soft colour palette she chose for her big day.
The photographers made sure to capture the moment the bride entered the venue and locked eyes with her husband-to-be.
The varmala ceremony was followed by a sweet moment when groom Madhu kissed his soon-to-be wife Ira's hand.
Another glorious moment captured was this ritual in-frame in which Ira can be seen beaming through the rice grains being showered on her by Madhu.
The newly-wed couple was showered with flowers once the ceremony was over as they grinned ear-to-ear amidst their friends and family.
Some gleeful moments from after the wedding was also captured registering the excitement of the guests invited.