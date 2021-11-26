Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know how to celebrate together. From Diwali to Thanksgiving, the couple does not forget to shower each other with love. They recently had a small Thanksgiving celebration in London, where Priyanka Chopra has been shooting for her upcoming spy thriller show Citadel. The couple was joined by some of their friends and Nick's little brother, Franklin Jonas.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared pictures from their intimate Thanksgiving dinner. The couple expressed their love for each other in the caption and mentioned how they are thankful for having each other. One of the pictures saw Priyanka and Nick sitting in a loved up pose. While Priyanka wore a brown woollen dress, Nick donned a brown leather jacket with black pants.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving dinner

Priyanka Chopra also shared some polaroid photos pinned on a board. The pictures had the giant dinner table and gave glimpses of Priyanka's guests. Aadar Poonawalla and Natasha Poonawalla joined the couple with their kids. Apart from them, Akari Kalai with her boyfriend and Irish tenor Killian Donnelly with his partner were also a part of the dinner. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas. happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating." On the other hand, Nick Jonas wrote, "Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra."

Taking to her IG stories, Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture with all three of her dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda. The photo saw Priyanka and Nick hugging their dogs while Franklin Jonas was sitting on a couch. "Family time. My heart," read the caption.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas separation rumours

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick Jonas were rumoured to be parting ways as Priyanka removed both her surnames from her social media handle. However, the Quantico star was smart enough to put all such speculation to rest without directly addressing them. The actor shared a clip of her cracking jokes on Nick Jonas from Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast. She titled the video "Perks of being a Jonas" and impressed her fans with her standup comedy stint.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming spy thriller show Citadel with Richard Madden. The actor will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrection and Text For You. Her next Bollywood film will be with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zaraa.

