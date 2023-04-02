Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Special Auto Rickshaw Date Night

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a couple of adorable photos from her date night with her husband Nick Jonas. The highlight of their special was an auto rickshaw. The star couple, who attended the NMACC gala last night, posed adorably with Mumbai's rickshaw. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Date night and a 🛺….. with my forever guy @nickjonas."



She added, "Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me! Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion."

In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing adorably. While one of the pictures show Priyanka and Nick posing with the auto rickshaw, the other picture shows them laughing candidly. Take a look at their pictures:

The Citadel actress also decoded her special outfit and wrote, "This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team."



Priyanka also congratulated Nita Ambani for the NMACC gala. She wrote, "Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design."