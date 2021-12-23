Inside Priyanka Chopra's Christmas Celebrations With Mom; SEE Them 'all-smiles' In Selfie

As numerous celebrity artists have been giving fans a sneak peek at their Christmas preparations, even Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations on social media. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning together with a gleeful smile on their face. Check out the post.

Priyanka Chopra Christmas celebrations with her mother, Madhu Chopra

Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video and a picture depicting her fun pre-Christmas celebration. In the picture, she added a selfie of herself with her daughter in which she can be seen sporting a stunning floral outfit. On the other hand, The Matrix Resurrections star can be seen wearing a cute doodle print attire as she clicked a selfie with her mother.

Madhu Chopra also gave a wider glimpse of their Christmas celebrations by dropping in a video clip in their Instagram stories in which she depicted Christmas vibes at the Americana Mall where she was seen posing for the camera in front of a stunning musical fountain. Have a look-

As Priyanka Chopra's highly-awaited movie, The Matrix Resurrections was released recently, her mother penned a beautiful note for her while wishing the best for her movie. In the note, she stated how she was celebrating the dedication she'd shown on the way to this achievement and added that she earned every bit of the success. She also wished her heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all her future endeavours.

The Matrix Resurrections

The movie was released on 22 December 2021 and received positive reviews from the audience. the popular star cast of the movie includes Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson / Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany / Trinity, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as Bugs, Neil Patrick Harris as The Analyst, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and many more. The movie was released in theatres but is also available to watch digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month.

Image: Instagram/@drmadhuakhourichopra