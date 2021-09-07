Inside Rakesh Roshan's Close Knit Birthday Celebrations In Lonavala, Son Hrithik Pens Note

Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan’s 72nd birthday was celebrated by family in Lonavala. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan also joined the family for the celebration along with his two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. For the unversed, Rakesh Roshan recently shifted from his Juhu house to Lonavla along with his wife Pinkie and daughter Sunaina. The legendary actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from the celebrations while expressing gratitude.

Rakesh Roshan gives a glimpse of his 72nd birthday celebrations

In the picture, the director can be seen cutting the cake and posing with his family. While thanking all for the beautiful surprise on the special day, Rakesh wrote, “Family makes your Birthday special. Thank you.” Tiger Shroff was one of the first ones to extend their wishes to the great actor-director. “Happy birthday sir may the healthiest happiest days be ahead with many more blockbusters as well lots of love!” he wrote.

To commemorate the special milestone, Hrithik took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for his father while wishing him. He shared a picture from the celebrations and wrote how his father still inspires him during the course of life. “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa. Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you.” In the picture, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan are dressed in casuals. The War actor sported a cap, while his dad Rakesh looked happy surrounded by family.

Sonali Bendre, Kunal Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Mrunal Thakur, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonakshi Sinha, and several others wished Roshan Sr. Taking to the comments of Hrithik’s post, Rakesh Roshan thanked everyone for the wishes.

Rakesh Roshan is the son of Indian music director Roshanlal Nagrath. He appeared in 84 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s till 1989. As an ace filmmaker, his notable work includes the drama Khudgarz (1987), the revenge drama Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), the comedy-drama Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), the crime thriller Karan Arjun (1995), the romance drama Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), the science fiction Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and the superhero film series Krrish (2006—2013). He made his acting debut with the 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, in which he got a supporting role.

IMAGE: rakesh_roshan/hrithikroshan/Instagram