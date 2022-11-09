Inside Ranveer Singh's 'great Afternoon' With 'legend' AB De Villiers; See Pics

Ranveer Singh recently shared a series of pictures with former South African batsman AB de Villiers. Apparently, the duo made the most of their afternoon together over drinks and conversation around cricket. The Padmaavat actor, who is often spotted at various sports events, could be seen engaged in a conversation with de Villiers while enjoying drinks with the Royal Challengers Bangalore star. Fans were delighted to see the two together as many rooted for the 'legends' in the comments section of the post.

Ranveer Singh shares pictures as he hangs out with cricketer AB de Villiers

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Gully Boy actor shared multiple candid pictures of him and de Villiers engrossed in a conversation, relishing drinks, and much more. In the caption, he wrote, "Had a great afternoon, hanging, chatting and watching cricket with the legend - ‘Mr.360’ himself @abdevilliers17." He also added hashtags like 'Champion of champions' and 'Best to ever do it'. Take a look.

Reacting to Ranveer's post, fans dropped comments like, "two favourites in one frame," "kings," and "You are the best company to be around, lucky him. Looking so, so handsome."

Before Ranveer, Kantara star Rishab Shetty had met AB de Villiers and shared a video with him on social media. "It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru," Rishabh captioned the video.

Ranveer has collaborated and interacted with many sports icons in the past, including NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shaquille O'Neal among others. Ranveer was announced as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. He was recently in Abu Dhabi for the championship.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH)