Inside Rashmika Mandanna’s 'satisfying' Day On The Set Of 'Goodbye'; See Pics

Actor-model Rashmika Mandanna, on April 5, took to her social media handle and shared a few glimpses to give a peek into her 25th birthday celebration on the set of her upcoming film, Goodbye. Interestingly, the actor shared a multiple-picture post, which featured three photos. Instagramming the post, the birthday girl wrote a short caption, which read, "What a satisfying day looks like", along with a white heart and confetti emoticons. Interestingly, Rashmika also added a P.S note to her caption, which read, "The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys".

In the first photo, Rashmika can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan, who is wearing a face mask. Meanwhile, in the second photo, Rashmika can be seen smiling for a photo with Goodbye director Vikas Bahl. The actor-director duo can be seen making a heart shape with their hands. On the other side, the third picture featured Mandanna posing in with white and golden colour balloons. The picture also captures three cakes placed on a table.

Inside Rashmika Mandanna's 25th birthday:

Within a couple of hours, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor's post managed to garner more than 2M double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, Rashmika's 14.7M Insta fam have poured in wishes in the comments. The comments section was flooded with birthday wishes and red-heart emojis. On the other hand, Mandanna's contemporary Samyukta Hornad also dropped a note for the former, which read, "So happpyy for you. Happy birthday :) Have a super duper year".

Interestingly, not only in the comments section of the above post a couple of celebrities took to their verified social media handle to extend birthday wishes to Rashmika. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen opposite Rashmika in the latter's Bollywood debut project Mission Majnu, shared a picture on his Instagram story session. Captioning it, he wrote, "From script reading to performing, it's been super fun... Lots of love and good wishes to you on this day".

On the professional front, Rashmika started shooting for her second Bollywood venture, Goodbye, on April 2, 2021. While making the announcement, film critic Taran Adarsh also shared a few glimpses of the Muhrat ceremony, held before the shooting started. Meanwhile, the filmmakers are yet to declare Goodbye release date.

