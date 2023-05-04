Last Updated:

Inside Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir Diaries With Mom Amrita Singh, Friends; Check Out Pics

Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her trip to Kashmir along with her mother Amrita Singh and her friends. She also posted a fun caption on the post.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Sara Ali Khan
1/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her recent trip to Kashmir with her family and friends. 

Sara Ali Khan
2/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

She posted the pictures on Instagram and penned a caption that surmised her whole experience at the event. Sara wrote, "Hello Full Moon Phase 🌕💫✨🙏🏻Snow-clad mountains 🏔️ with sunny rays."

Sara Ali Khan
3/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

She continued, "Sitting by the fire, enjoying the flame, the haze. Nights are warm, un-kissed swim in the days. Phones been off this week so time to hear what Sara says."

Sara Ali Khan
4/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

In one of the pictures, she was accompanied by her friends and her mother, Amrita Singh. 

Sara Ali Khan
5/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

She also posed for a cute picture with her friend while the sunshine glistened over them. 

Sara Ali Khan
6/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir journey appeared to be filled with beautiful glimpses of nature, peace and serenity. 

Sara Ali Khan
7/7
Image: saraalikhan95/Instagram

Sara also posted a night selfie and rocked a red jersey, open tresses and a Pink Floyd beanie. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Met Gala 2023: Moms-to-be Rihanna, Serena Williams walk red carpet with baby bumps

Met Gala 2023: Moms-to-be Rihanna, Serena Williams walk red carpet with baby bumps
Anushka Sharma birthday: 10 times actress got candid about Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma birthday: 10 times actress got candid about Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com