Inside Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir Diaries With Mom Amrita Singh, Friends; Check Out Pics

Quick links:
Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her recent trip to Kashmir with her family and friends.
She posted the pictures on Instagram and penned a caption that surmised her whole experience at the event. Sara wrote, "Hello Full Moon Phase 🌕💫✨🙏🏻Snow-clad mountains 🏔️ with sunny rays."
She continued, "Sitting by the fire, enjoying the flame, the haze. Nights are warm, un-kissed swim in the days. Phones been off this week so time to hear what Sara says."
Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir journey appeared to be filled with beautiful glimpses of nature, peace and serenity.