Inside Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir Vacation With Friends; Actor Poses With Jawans In New Pics

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan often takes to her social media account to share glimpses from her adventurous trips and is currently on a trek in Gulmarg. She took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared a glimpse of her meeting with jawans in Kashmir as she posed with them against a beautiful backdrop. The actor was recently seen in Atrangi Re and has several projects in the pipeline.

Sara Ali Khan meets jawans in Kashmir on her hiking trip

The Bollywood star met Indian Army jawans during her recent trip and clicked a picture with them. She was seen in a maroon puffer jacket and a hat as she posed with them. Apart from this, she also shared pictures with her friends from her 'happy place' and seemed to be having the time of her life while on vacation.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Sara is known for her goofy Shayaries that she captions her posts with and took to social media earlier in the week to share some pictures from her Pahalgam trek. She was seen in a maroon puffer jacket and a matching pair of leggings as she posed for several pictures. The caption of her post also had a reference to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's movie Kashmir Ki Kali, which was released in 1964. The actor wrote, "Kashmir Ki Kali, Is back to your Gali, Now trekking par Main Chali."

Sara Ali Khan's films

The Love Aaj Kal actor is currently in the midst of shooting for her next film Gaslight, in which she will take on a lead role alongside Vikrant Massey. The leading duo recently paid a visit to Devbhumi Dwarka Temple to seek blessings from God as they geared up to embark on their new journey. Sara shared the news on her social media account as she wrote, “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har Ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath." Several fans and well-wishes took to the comments section of the post and sent the duo and the team their best for their new film.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95