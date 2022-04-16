Inside Shahid Kapoor's Family Dinner With Mom Neliima Azeem And Mira Rajput's Parents

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput went out for a family meal in Mumbai recently. Shahid's mother, actress Neliima Azeem, and Mira Rajput's parents, Vikramaditya and Bela Rajput, were also there. Shahid shared a photo of the two posing for the camera on Instagram stories.

Shahid, Mira, and her parents Vikramaditya, and Bela went out for a supper. Shahid and Mira posed for photos before entering Bastian Worli, according to a video shared by a paparazzo account. Shahid chose a printed blue suit and shoes for their outing while Mira wore a short white dress with matching green heels and a matching purse. Neliima Azeem, too, was dressed in white and wrapped a scarf over her neck. While Mira's mother donned a green top and pants, her dad chose a denim shirt and beige pants.

Sharing the snaps from their outing, Shahid posted pictures on his Instagram story and captioned it, “#Besttimes are always with those who got your back with a smile. #famjam.” Mira Rajput followed suit, posting the photos to her Instagram account along with a boomerang video of Shahid grooving at the dinner table inside the restaurant. She captioned, "Hi honey,” with a honey pot emoji and also tagged hubby Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput also shared a picture of her father Vikramaditya having snacks and wrote, "When in Bombay Pav Bhaji @vetaalvikram (woozy face emoji)."

Mira is very active on social media, She likes her fans staying updated with her activities through her social media. She is often seen posting pictures from her Yoga session. She is also known for her great taste in fashion.

Mira also gives a glimpse of her family and friends. Recently, released a brief video of Shahid's mother, Neelima Azeem, wherein the latter is seen dancing. Mira posted the video to her Instagram stories and praised the 63-year-old actor. In the video, Neelima Azeem can be seen grooving to the beats of Ghungroo. Mira also tagged her mother-in-law in her Instagram story and captioned the photo, "Mom, you are a legend," demonstrating her admiration for her mother-in-law’s talent.

Shahid and Mira married in July 2015 and became parents for the first time in 2016 when their daughter Misha was born. Two years later, the couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives, whom they named Zain.

On the work front

The actor will next be featured in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name that won a National Award. Shahid plays Arjun, a failing cricketer who decides to take his son's dream of playing for Team India a reality. Jersey, starring Mrunal Thakur, will be released in theatres on April 22.